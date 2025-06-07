IAATO Mandates Acoustic Mitigation Measures to Protect Antarctic Whales

The International Association of Antarctica Tour Operators (IAATO) has mandated acoustic mitigation measures for all members operating in whale-rich waters around the Antarctic Peninsula.

The initiative aims to protect the B1 killer whale population and reinforces IAATO’s broader commitment to science-based environmental stewardship.

Amanda Lynnes, IAATO’s director of environment and science coordination, said: “IAATO operators have a front-row seat to Antarctica’s incredible biodiversity and a duty to preserve and protect it.”

“As part of its stewardship ethos, IAATO advocates for the responsible management of human activities in Antarctica. As part of this, we will continue to work closely with all stakeholders while supporting science to inform conservation management and decision-making for the region’s long-term benefit,” added Lynnes.

Following voluntary trials during the 2023-24 and 2024-25 Antarctic seasons, IAATO members voted to formalize the Maritime Acoustic Awareness Zone (AAZ) as a mandatory operational protocol for the 2025-26 season.

“B1 killer whales rely heavily on sound to coordinate their hunting efforts,” said Maureen Lynch, IAATO’s resource management coordinator. “By minimizing acoustic disturbances in key habitats, IAATO is taking proactive, science-driven action to protect this rare population.”

Located in the Gullet, the AAZ reduces noise pollution from vessels that could interfere with whale communication and cooperative hunting.

IAATO vessels will reduce noise pollution within the AAZ by following the mandated acoustic mitigation measures, which include:

Adhering to a no-go zone of 400 meters when whales are observed

Allowing only one ship at a time in the area

Reducing the number of engines to a minimum

Reducing the speed of vessels to a maximum of 10 knots, and

Avoiding the use of thrusters.

Since its inception in 1991, the association has worked within the Antarctic Treaty System to ensure that tourism activities support the preservation of the region’s natural environment.

At the 2025 IAATO Annual Meeting in Cascais, Portugal, members called on all stakeholders to continue working together to appropriately manage human activities in Antarctica, including the safe and sustainable harvest of marine living resources.