HX Turnaround in Nuuk Marks Historic Tourism Milestone for Greenland

HX Expeditions celebrated its first-ever turnaround in Nuuk, Greenland, on June 12, 2025.

The arrival of the Fridtjof Nansen marked the start of a new era, aligning with a record-breaking tourism year for Greenland, the company said in a statement.

HX added that as the largest expedition operator in Greenland and the largest strategic partner to Air Greenland, the company is leading the way with more passengers transiting through Nuuk Airport than any company in history.

The company indicated that a new record was set with over 500 HX guests flying with Air Greenland to and from Nuuk, Copenhagen and Reykjavík.

This is the largest number of guests from a single partner that Air Greenland and Nuuk Airport have had on a single day since the airport opened less than six months ago.

To commemorate the day, HX hosted a cultural celebration at KATUAQ, with special guests including Qupanuk Olsen and fashion designer Nickie Isaksen.

Image: HX with partners Air Greenland, after landing from Copenhagen at Nuuk GPH airport, with Airbus A330-800neo, “Tuukkaq”. This launched the start of the season and the single biggest turnaround day ever at Nuuk Airport.