HX Ships Disembark Guests in Nanaimo For First Time

The Port of Nanaimo announced the ﬁrst cruise ship disembarkation on British Columbia’s coast outside of Vancouver, with the successful passenger disembarkation and provisioning of the Roald Amundsen.

This milestone marks a signiﬁcant evolution in BC’s cruise tourism sector that beneﬁts Canada and the region, the port said in a press release.

Strategically located in central Vancouver Island, just 33 nautical miles from Vancouver, the Port of Nanaimo is uniquely positioned to support efficient passenger transfer to both downtown Vancouver and Vancouver International Airport (YVR) through a range of transportation options including two BC Ferries routes, Hullo fast ferry, Nanaimo Airport (YCD), Harbour Air, Seair, and Helijet.

“The Port of Nanaimo cruise terminal is supported by a robust transportation and upland service network that makes passenger movement smooth and efficient,” said Ian Marr, CEO, Port of Nanaimo. “This successful disembarkation highlights our potential as a turn calloperation, creating opportunities for tourism and economic growth in the region.”

The port said thatwith appropriate regulatory approvals and infrastructure development, turn calls could become a transformative addition, stimulating regional tourism, employment, and investment opportunities.

“HX prioritizes sustainability, community beneﬁt, and low-impact tourism, which aligns perfectly with the values of the Port of Nanaimo,” added Gebhard Rainer, CEO, HX Expeditions. “We offer a unique blend of community empowerment models and sustainably led itineraries, which reinforces our focus on responsible tourism. We look forward to future opportunities to work with Nanaimo and the Central Island region to deliver immersive guest experiences with minimal environmental impact.”