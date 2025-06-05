Huna Totem Partners For Sustainable Water Deal

Huna Totem Corporation (HTC) has partnered with Alaska Native-owned Kuuk Water to provide sustainably sourced Alaska glacial water at its ports of call.

According to a press release, the initiative honors World Environment Day at the cruise destinations operated by the company.

Icy Strait Point will be the initial location to carry the resealable aluminum-canned and screw-top bottles, featuring a Tlingit design exclusive to Huna Totem Corporation.

With the first delivery scheduled for mid-June, Icy Strait Point expects to sell up to 300,000 bottles during the season, eliminating an estimated 15,000 pounds of plastic.

Kuuk Water bottles can be reused up to 10 times, making them a convenient option for guests to refill throughout their trip, HTC said.

HTC’s other port destinations, Klawock Island and Chugach Glacier Gateway, will also soon offer Kuuk Water.

“Every business venture we undertake and every decision we make is rooted in our deep respect for the land, and this latest partnership with Kuuk Water couldn’t be a more perfect example of this,” said HTC President and CEO Russell Dick.

“We are not only investing in and supporting a growing Alaska Native-owned business, but we are also eliminating thousands of pounds of plastic at our destinations,” he added.

Kuuk Water is described as a “passion-and-mission-driven business” that aims to provide an ethical and environmentally responsible water option while uplifting Indigenous communities and making a meaningful impact.

HTC is reportedly the first Alaska tourism business to partner with the water provider, which reinvests profits to fund its nonprofit arm, Kuugaq.

The initiative is aimed at supporting water accessibility and youth wellness initiatives in Alaska and around the world.

“We are committed to making a meaningful impact in the communities we serve, honoring traditions and building a future rooted in connection and respect,” said Kuuk Water President Joe Warren.

“We’re so happy to partner with Huna Totem and to extend our impact to the millions of guests who visit Alaska each year.”