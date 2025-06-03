Holland America Adds Third Ship in Northern Europe in 2027

Holland America Line announced that it will expand its presence in Northern Europe with a third dedicated ship in 2027.

In 2027, the Zuiderdam will join the Nieuw Statendam and Rotterdam in taking guests throughout Northern Europe, while the Oosterdam will continue as the cruise line’s primary ship to sail Mediterranean cruises.

The Nieuw Statendam and Rotterdam will continue to homeport in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, while the Zuiderdam will cruise from Amsterdam.

Both the Zuiderdam and Rotterdam will also offer departures from Reykjavik, Iceland, and the Nieuw Statendam will return to Dover, England, in 2027, with alternate itineraries for those wishing to sail roundtrip from the United Kingdom.

Northern Europe

The company said in a press release that guests can expect Europe’s finest cocktails, curated by award-winning Dutch bartender Tess Posthumus for Holland America.

Also on offer are a series of onboard destination presentations, port talks and live, local entertainment.

Season highlights include:

Sailings from April to December aboard the Nieuw Statendam, Rotterdam and Zuiderdam, with itineraries ranging from seven to 21 days.

A range of “Viking Homelands” itineraries, curated with The HISTORY Channels ports.

A 14-Day “Wild British Isles: Ireland + Cliffs of Moher” with The HISTORY Channel

A series of 14-day Baltic and Scandinavian Capitals sailings throughout the summer and into the fall. An “Oktoberfest” rendition of the sailing is also available, and

The “Voyage of the Vikings” returns in 2027 aboard the Volendam.

Solar Eclipse and Northern Lights

The company also indicated that several cruises will offer guests the opportunity to experience a total solar eclipse or the Northern Lights during the 2027 season.

The cruises include lectures and the opportunity to connect with scientific experts. Necessary equipment will be provided.

Transatlantic Voyages

In March, the Rotterdam crosses the Atlantic Ocean from Fort Lauderdale to Rotterdam on a 15-day cruise. The Nieuw Statendam follows in April on a 13-day itinerary.

Shortly after, the Oosterdam crosses from Miami to Barcelona, and the Zuiderdam crosses from Fort Lauderdale to Amsterdam.

The Rotterdam, Oosterdam and Nieuw Statendam will sail to Fort Lauderdale via Rotterdam in October, Barcelona in November and Rotterdam in December, respectively.