Heald: Carnival to Listen to Guests About Loyalty Program Changes

According to a statement shared by the company’s Brand Ambassador John Heald, Carnival Cruise Line will listen to its guests before implementing changes to its loyalty program.

As announced earlier this month, the brand intends to launch the new Carnival Rewards program in mid-2026.

Replacing the 13-year-old VIFP program, the new policy will introduce a spending-based system that will see status levels expiring every two years.

The change was met with mixed reactions as many passengers expressed concerns about the program’s new rules.

Heald said that he shared guests’ thoughts about the new program with the company’s executives and shared a statement attributed to the board of Carnival.

“Since announcing the new Carnival Rewards program, we have heard from many of you,” the text reads.

“We made the decision to share our plans well in advance of the launch to give everyone plenty of time to understand the benefits of the new program, which will provide more flexibility and ways for you to earn greater rewards and recognition when you sail with us.”

Carnival also said it is going to take guests’ feedback into consideration ahead of actually launching the Rewards Program next year.

“We are committed to making sure each and every guest, no matter their status, feels welcome and has a fun and memorable vacation. Our terrific onboard team has kept you coming back again and again, and that won’t change,” the company continued.

Over the coming months, Carnival’s team will continue to communicate, listen and answer passengers’ questions about some of the program’s key points, such as status levels.

The company assured guests that their current loyalty level will be maintained for the next three years, until June 2028, while Diamond members will retain their status for the next seven years, until June 2032.

“This means that with the combination of status privileges and rewards, everyone will receive greater benefits than what members are eligible for today,” Carnival noted.

All members will also have the ability to reach a higher status for their cruising activity through May 2026, the company added.

The new co-branded Carnival Rewards Mastercard credit card will not be required to achieve status, Carnival continued.

Instead, it will serve as an option for those guests who want additional opportunities to earn status and points that can be used to purchase a cruise and offset onboard spending.

“Remember, with the new co-branded card, you can earn points and status through everyday spending,” the company said.

Carnival reiterated that the new program was designed to give people more flexibility for redeeming loyalty benefits, allowing guests to choose the specific benefits they want to redeem at the time that works for them, including before boarding the ships.

“We recognize that this is a big change but believe that this new program will unlock greater opportunities and benefits for you, our valued guests. Thank you in advance for your trust and confidence in Carnival,” the letter said.