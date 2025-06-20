HD Hyundai Develops Cruise Ship Fuel Cell Technology

HD Hyundai has announced the development of fuel cell technology for cruise ships.

HD Hyundai said in a press release that its affiliates (HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering; HD Europe Research & Development Center; and HD Hydrogen) signed a Joint Development Project agreement with DNV and TUI Cruise.

The project aims to explore the application of Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) systems on cruise vessels.

SOFC is a high-efficiency fuel cell that generates electricity by reacting hydrogen with oxygen. It produces electricity without combustion, reducing carbon and pollutant emissions.

SOFC produces a low level of noise and vibration while delivering high power generation efficiency, making it particularly suitable for cruise ships that require substantial amounts of electricity.

HD Hyundai said it plans to secure global competitiveness by developing SOFC technology applicable to cruise ships, with a focus on the European market where environmental regulations are stringent and demand for such vessels is high.

According to Grand View Research, the global SOFC market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 40.7 percent through 2030, reaching approximately USD 7.12 billion, driven by increasing demand and investment in clean energy.

The press release said that as a first step, HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering and the HD Europe Research & Development Center will establish safety design standards for applying SOFC systems to cruise ships over eight months from June this year to February next year.

HD Hydrogen, an affiliate of HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, will analyze the performance of its proprietary SOFC systems and will develop technologies to recover and reuse waste heat generated by SOFC systems, which operate at high temperatures ranging from 600°C to 1,000°C.

The company also plans to explore solutions to partially reduce carbon emissions from SOFC systems by leveraging carbon capture and storage technologies.

As part of the project, DNV will support regulatory compliance and contribute to overall safety from the initial design onwards.

TUI Cruises will provide cruise ship-specific data relevant to the SOFC application, along with installation requirements and operational specifications necessary for actual deployment.

HD Hyundai established HD Hydrogen last year as part of its effort to enter the hydrogen fuel cell market. The company is currently collaborating with global shipping companies to expand the application of SOFC systems across multiple types of vessels.