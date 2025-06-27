Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Havila Announces First Artists for Blues Cruise in 2026

Havila Voyages announced that the first artists have been confirmed for its Blues Cruise in 2026 onboard the Havila Pollux.

The company said in a press release that the cruise will take place April 17-28, 2026, offering a combination of live blues music, landscapes and comfort.

The ship will sail from Bergen to Kirkenes and back.

Confirmed artists performing onboard include:

  • The Jimmys (USA)
  • Thorbjørn Risager Duo (Denmark)
  • Trickbag (Sweden)
  • Muddy Waters Allstars (Norway)
  • Amund Maarud (Norway)
  • Knut Hem (Norway)
  • Arne Skage (Norway), and
  • Fredrik Støvind (Norway).

 

The company said that more names will be announced in due course.

