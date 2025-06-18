Hapag-Lloyd Unveils Booking Specials

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises recently unveiled a series of cruises in North America, the Caribbean, Alaska, Canada, the Arctic and the Pacific as part of a booking campaign for the North American market.

According to the company, the itineraries, which sail onboard the Europa 2 and the Hanseatic Inspiration, are part of the exclusive “The Beauty of the Moment” initiative.

All sailings onboard the ships are conducted in English and German and offer a blend of vibrant landscapes, rich cultures and relaxed onboard experiences, Hapag-Lloyd added.

The Europa 2 will sail in the Caribbean, the U.S. East Coast, the West Coast and the South Pacific.

Itineraries include a 12-day cruise from Curaçao sailing in December 2025 that features visits to destinations in the Caribbean before ending with a pre-holiday arrival in New York City.

The vessel is also set to offer a cruise to Hawaii and the South Pacific sailing from Los Angeles in January 2026, which features visits to Moorea, Bora Bora, Tahiti and more.

One of Hapag-Lloyd’s three expedition ships, the Hanseatic Inspiration, offers itineraries to Greenland, Canada and New England, as well as the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, Alaska and the Northwest Passage.

The vessel’s lineup is highlighted by an 18-day expedition to Greenland, Newfoundland, and the St. Lawrence Seaway that sails from Kangerlussuaq to Toronto in September 2025.

In October 2025, the Hanseatic Inspiration will also offer a 14-day cruise from Halifax to Panama City that sails to the U.S. East Coast, the Bahamas and the Caribbean.

The “Three Worlds” itinerary ends with a daytime transit of the Panama Canal, which will be enhanced by onboard lectures.

The deployment is highlighted by a transit of the Northwest Passage as part of a 29-day expedition that sails from Seaward to Kangerlussuaq in August 2025.

“The Beauty of the Moment” campaign runs through July 31, 2025, Hapag-Lloyd added.