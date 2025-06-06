Explora’s Culinary Head Made Knight of Order of Agricultural Merit

Explora Journeys announced that Franck Garanger, head of culinary, has been appointed Chevalier (Knight) of the Ordre du Mérite Agricole (Order of Agricultural Merit) by the French Ministry of Agriculture and Food Sovereignty.

“We are incredibly proud of Garanger’s achievement. This distinction reflects not only his personal dedication to the culinary arts but also Explora Journeys’ commitment to excellence, authenticity and the highest standards in gastronomy,” said Alban Gjoka, vice president of food and beverage at Explora Journeys.

This national honor recognizes individuals for their contributions to agriculture and the promotion of French culinary excellence.

The company said in a statement that with decades of experience as a master chef, Garanger has consistently championed the values of craftsmanship, sustainability and innovation.

According to Explora, his dedication to sourcing and celebrating the finest ingredients has left a lasting mark on the culinary world on land and at sea.

The award ceremony took place on June 5, 2025, in Avrillé, France. Entrepreneur and Legion of Honour recipient Michel Galloyer presented the medal.

Also in attendance were French master chef Jean-François Piers and Jacques Thorel, chef of the two Michelin-starred restaurant in Brittany.