Elite Island Resorts Appoints Kari Tarnowski as Chief Commercial Officer

Elite Island Resorts announced the appointment of Kari Tarnowski as Chief Commercial Officer, marking the veteran marketing executive’s return to the resort brand.

Tarnowski previously led marketing as chief marketing officer in her first tenure with the company.

“We are very excited about Tarnowski’s return to the Caribbean and our executive leadership team,” said Larry Basham, chief operating officer of Elite Island Resorts.

“Tarnowski’s depth of commercial expertise and outstanding reputation are a perfect fit as we continue to elevate Elite’s position as a leader in Caribbean hospitality,” added Basham.

“Elite Island Resorts and the island of Antigua are synonymous and have always held a special place in my career,” said Tarnowski. “I look forward to rejoining this talented team to carry out Elite’s vision and continue building upon the legacy of founder Sir Robert A. Barrett.”

The company said in a press release that in the newly created role, Tarnowski will oversee North American marketing, sales, revenue and communications strategy across Elite Island Resorts’ portfolio, comprising seven award-winning resorts in Antigua, Barbados and Panama.

Tarnowski has more than 25 years of experience in hospitality marketing and brand strategy, bringing a strategic vision and innovative approach to elevate the brand’s market presence, the company added.

Before joining Elite Island Resorts, Tarnowski held senior leadership roles at Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Crystal Cruises, and Sandals Resorts, as well as the recent relaunch of Victory Cruise Lines, which is currently seeking to fill her role.

According to the press release, her appointment marks a pivotal moment in the company’s continued evolution as a premier provider of all-inclusive Caribbean getaways.