Daram, Philippines Welcomes First-Ever Cruise Ship

The Heritage Adventurer made its maiden call to Daram, Samar, on June 16, marking the first time a cruise vessel has ever arrived on the island.

According to Crew Center, the arrival was celebrated by local officials, residents and tourism advocates.

The cruise’s arrival was also celebrated in Catbalogan City, where officials from the Samar Provincial Tourism Office welcomed the vessel as a “symbol of global exploration and cultural connection.”

Tender boats disembarked guests early in the day, who were greeted by locals, traditional music and cultural performances on the pier.

“This is a defining moment for our island,” the Daram Tourism Office said. “Today’s arrival opens the door to global tourism, inviting the world to experience our breathtaking natural beauty and cultural authenticity.”

Shore excursions included visits to the Kandiwata Rock Formation.

In Paranas, guests hiked the forested EcoTrail, visited birding sites, rode the Torpedo Extreme Boat Ride and strolled through the Arboretum.