Damen Replaces Engine on Regal Princess

The Regal Princess had an engine block replacement during its recent stay at Damen Shiprepair in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

According to an update shared by the facility, the project was part of a repair operation that took place in late April.

“The Regal Princess is a Royal-class cruise ship that has four diesel generators. The main reason it came into our drydock is that it had an engine failure and needed it replaced,” said Alexander Stijlaart, project manager at Damen Shiprepair Rotterdam.

“We facilitated this engine exchange together with our sister company, Damen Harbour & Voyage,” he added.

“They did all the preparation work before the ship came into drydock. They already went onboard a couple of weeks prior.”

One of three Princess ships that underwent drydocks earlier this year, the Regal Princess arrived at the Damen shipyard on April 25, 2025.

After undergoing the repairs, the 2014-built ship welcomed guests back on May 9, kicking off a summer program in Northern Europe.

“When the ship came into drydock, we had to execute the scope, which meant we had to pump water out of the dock, cut the shell plate out, cut the internal bulkhead out, then put the skidding tracks in, jack the engine up and out,” Stijlaart explained.

The shipyard then reversed the process to install the new engines before painting the hull, he continued.

According to Damen, the engine replacement is a rare event that only happens once or twice in a decade.

“We had to make sure that everything that was obstructing the path of the engine was cleared, so we removed all piping, pumps and walkways,” added Remco Trouerbach, project manager at Damen Shiprepair Harbour & Voyage.

“The unique part of the work that we did onboard before and after the drydock is that the vessel was still in operation and therefore passengers were onboard enjoying their lovely cruises around the world.”

Trouerbach also highlighted the collaboration with Damen Shiprepair Rotterdam, noting that the companies have an “easy cooperation.”

“We are basically colleagues with each other; therefore, issues you’re facing during the project can be easily worked out.”