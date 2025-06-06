Cunard’s Transatlantic Fashion Week Returns in 2025

Cunard’s Transatlantic Fashion Week will return in 2025, sailing from New York to Southampton aboard the Queen Mary 2 from October 31 to November 7.

For the first time, the voyage will depart from the U.S., bringing together a lineup of fashion talent, including designers Christian Siriano and Bob Mackie and supermodel Coco Rocha.

“Transatlantic Fashion Week has become a must-attend event since its launch in 2016, welcoming legendary designers from around the world to showcase their designs aboard the industry’s most iconic ships,” said Katie McAlister, President of Cunard.

“The 2025 Transatlantic Fashion Week will once again embark from New York, the fashion capital of the U.S., and continues Cunard’s legacy of bringing high culture to the high seas.”

CFDA designer Christian Siriano will headline the sailing with his first runway show at sea, presenting highlights from his 16-year archive in the ship’s Queens Room. He will debut a nautical-themed gown designed exclusively for Cunard, which will be displayed throughout the voyage. Guests will also be able to attend a Q&A with Siriano in the Royal Court Theatre and meet him during book signings.

“I am honored to headline the return of Transatlantic Fashion Week and partner with a brand that has such a longstanding history with the fashion industry and its icons,” said Siriano. “The new custom piece I’ll be unveiling onboard draws inspiration from the sea and celebrates classic glamour synonymous with Cunard.”

Fashion and costume design legend Bob Mackie, whose creations have been worn by stars like Cher, Diana Ross, Miley Cyrus and Madonna, will display pieces specially selected from his personal archive onboard the voyage. This includes celebrity gowns and pieces from his couture runway collections. Some Bob Mackie sketches will also be up for auction. In addition, guests will be treated to a special screening of his new documentary “Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion,” which will be followed by a live Q&A with the designer himself.

“I’ve always believed fashion should be fabulous and a bit fearless, and a ship as glamorous as Queen Mary 2 offers the perfect setting to showcase these designs and connect with fellow fashion lovers,” said Mackie.

Also joining the sailing are journalist and author Dana Thomas, along with creative director and TV host James Aguiar, who is curating the 2025 voyage alongside Cunard