Cunard to Charge for Room Service

Cunard is introducing new room service charges for its Britannia grade staterooms, the company said in a statement.

According to the letter, which was recently sent to booked guests, these new charges are being introduced across all of the brand’s four-ship fleet.

“We are writing to inform you of a change in our room service onboard. Across the fleet, we are introducing new charges that will apply to room service dishes served after 10:00 AM in Britannia grade staterooms,” Cunard said.

Breakfast items served before 10:00 AM will remain complimentary, the company explained.

“Of course, you’re welcome to dine at the buffet, where you’ll find a selection of dishes throughout the day and into the night, all included in your fare,” Cunard added.

Breakfast, lunch, and dinner in the ships’ main dining rooms are also included in the cruise fare, the company noted.

Other cabin grades onboard Cunard’s fleet, including the Princess and Queens Grill, will not see any changes.

In related news, Cunard recently completed a major refurbishment onboard one of its ships, the Queen Elizabeth.

With updated staterooms and enhanced public areas, the 2010-built vessel emerged from drydock earlier this year.

The company also introduced new features for guests staying in Grills suites, such as an exclusive Gala Evening menu signed by Michelin-starred chef Michel Roux.

According to the company, the three-course menu offers curated dishes designed to celebrate the finest culinary experiences at sea.

Cunard said that passengers sailing in the Grills suites of the 2,092-guest ship now benefit from further upgrades, which were designed to deliver the ultimate comfort.

Changes included updates to interiors and exteriors featuring new furnishings and designs, as well as enhanced experiences.

Getting ready for its summer season in Alaska, the Queen Elizabeth underwent drydock in Singapore in March 2025.