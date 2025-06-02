Cunard Announces 195 New Voyages, Visiting 115 Destinations

Cunard has unveiled 195 new itineraries, sailing between April 2027 and January 2028.

The program spans 115 destinations in 32 countries, featuring 93 UNESCO World Heritage sites, 18 overnight port calls and 33 late-evening departures.

Highlights include four maiden calls for the Queen Anne, including Sorrento and La Rochelle, as well as a first-ever Cunard visit to Charlottetown, Canada by the Queen Mary 2. The Queen Victoria will visit Riga, Latvia for the first time, and the Queen Elizabeth will make inaugural calls to Trieste, Italy and Calvi, France.

Katie McAlister, president of Cunard, said: “This new programme is all about giving our guests more choice and more unforgettable voyages. Whether it’s Queen Anne visiting new destinations, Queen Elizabeth returning to favourite ports in the Med, or Queen Mary 2 sailing iconic routes with her usual style, there’s something to suit every kind of traveller. From exploring remarkable places to enjoying exceptional experiences on board, we’re proud to offer voyages that feel truly special from start to finish.”

The Queen Anne will sail roundtrip from Southampton on itineraries including the Mediterranean, Northern Europe and Norway, with extended stays in Barcelona and Copenhagen and a New Year’s Eve call in Madeira.

The Queen Mary 2, following a major refit in early 2027, will continue Transatlantic Crossings and offer voyages to Canada, New England, the Caribbean and Northern Europe. The ship will spend Independence Day in Boston and offer holiday sailings in the Caribbean.

The Queen Victoria returns to Southampton for itineraries that include Iceland, Scandinavia and the Mediterranean. The ship will also return to Grundarfjordur, Iceland, for the first time since 2009.

The Queen Elizabeth will return to the Mediterranean from May through October 2027, visiting 22 ports not called on in 15 years. Voyages will range from seven to 28 nights, visiting destinations such as Palermo and Istanbul.

Travelers can also book “Queen-to-Queen” sailings, combining multiple ships in a single trip.

Bookings open to Cunard World Club members at 2 p.m. on June 11, 2025, and to the general public at 2 p.m. on June 12, 2025.