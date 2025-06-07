Crystal Symphony Completes 30 Years of Service

The Crystal Symphony recently completed its 30th year of service after being delivered by Kværner Masa-Yards in early 1995.

Then a subsidiary of Japan-based NYK Lines, Crystal Cruises took delivery of the vessel on April 18, 1995.

Upon crossing the Atlantic soon after, the luxury ship was christened at Pier 88 Cruise Terminal in New York in early May.

Actress Angela Lansbury served as the vessel’s godmother for the ceremony, which also included a presentation by the Boys Choir of Harlem.

The Crystal Symphony then set sail on May 4, 1995, offering a 24-night cruise to the West Coast via the Panama Canal.

Sailing from New York City to San Francisco, the open-jaw itinerary featured visits to ports of call in Bermuda, the Caribbean and the Mexican Riviera.

Over the years, the 50,000-ton ship offered cruises to a wide range of destinations around the world.

The Crystal Symphony also changed hands twice, being first sold off by NYK Line along with the Crystal brand and other assets.

While the sale to Genting Hong Kong was completed in May 2015, the ship continued to offer upscale cruising for the Crystal brand with no significant further changes.

With its new owners entering administration due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a second sale took place in mid-2022.

The Crystal Symphony was then acquired by its current operators, the Abercrombie & Kent Travel Group, as part of an auction.

A&K also acquired the Crystal Cruises brand, in addition to Symphony’s fleet mate, the Crystal Serenity and more assets.

After undergoing a major refurbishment in Italy, the Symphony entered service for the new Crystal brand in mid-2023.

As it turns 30 years old, the ship is set to offer a series of cruises in the Mediterranean this summer before repositioning to Africa and the Indian Ocean in November.