Cruise Terminals International Announces Two Strategic Appointments

Cruise Terminals International (CTI) today announced two senior appointments, underscoring the company’s growth and strategic expansion across global markets.

Graham Olver, CEO of Cruise Terminals International, said: “These appointments represent a pivotal moment for CTI as we accelerate our global expansion.”

David Candib joins CTI as senior vice president of commercial and operations, bringing over 20 years of leadership experience in cruise port development and operations.

The company said in a press release that Candib most recently led port operations for Carnival Cruise Line, where he oversaw global home port operations, including the company’s Long Beach Cruise Terminal, and transit port operations for CCL’s 29-ship fleet while collaborating with external stakeholders on destination initiatives worldwide.

Previously, Candib served as VP of global ports and destinations development at Carnival Corporation, where he contributed to the development of all corporate ports in the Americas region, managing six corporate port operations and teams and leading landmark projects including Amber Cove, Half Moon Cay and Grand Bahama.

He has partnered with various governments and joint venture partners to develop marquee shoreside attractions in Jamaica and St. Maarten while expanding port infrastructure across key destinations.

Olga Piqueras has been appointed to manage Barcelona’s new Catalonia Cruise Terminal G, set to open in 2027. CTI is developing the facility for use by Royal Caribbean Group.

Piqueras brings over 30 years of experience spanning aviation and port operations. Most recently, she served as managing director of port operations at Intercruises Shoreside and Port Services since 2021, leading projects to revolutionize the company’s port agency and logistics business with a focus on digitalization and operations efficiency.

In her previous role from 2016 to 2021 and earlier as operations director from 2004, Piqueras was responsible for international operations worldwide, encompassing over 50 countries and 300 ports.

Throughout her tenure at Intercruises, Piqueras has been involved with Royal Caribbean Group operations, with a focus on turnaround operations across diverse markets.

“Candib’s extensive experience across the entire cruise port ecosystem, from development through operations, combined with Piqueras’s deep operational expertise and proven track record with major cruise lines, particularly in European markets, will be invaluable as we deliver on our ambitious pipeline of projects,” added Olver.