Cruise Scotland Responds to Scotland’s Proposed Cruise Levy

Cruise Scotland issued its response to the Scottish Government’s cruise ship levy public consultation, which was launched in February to obtain views on allowing local authorities to introduce a fee charged to cruise ship passengers when they visit Scottish ports.

The association remains opposed to the proposed levy but has called for constructive engagement with the government.

The association warned that the proposed cruise ship levy risks consequences for Scotland’s cruise sector, its economy and its reputation as a tourism destination.

Cruise Scotland, which represents Scottish ports, tourism bodies and cruise operators, outlined concerns that a discretionary levy imposed at the local authority level could act as a disincentive to cruise lines and erode years of investment and collaboration.

Rob Mason, chair of Cruise Scotland, said: “Scotland must decide whether it wants to attract or deter a sector that delivers over £130 million annually to the national economy and sustains jobs in some of the most remote and economically vulnerable communities.”

Cruise Scotland’s response urged the government to “make it a priority to establish a clear rationale for the cruise industry, which needs a clear and transparent statement of intent on what is the objective of the levy.”

The response added prolonged uncertainty regarding a potential levy would stop cruise operators and ports from planning accordingly, and sudden implementation without phased approaches or stakeholder consultation would result in disruptions and economic setbacks.

It also said that any levy could deter homeporting in Scotland, where ships start or end itineraries, removing the highest value economic impact from the market.

Rob Mason, chair of Cruise Scotland, said: “Cruise Scotland fully acknowledges the need for continued and targeted investment in destination infrastructure to support cruise tourism.”

“However, it strongly advocates for such investment to be guided by a clear national strategy, developed transparently and in close collaboration with industry to ensure any new measures enhance Scotland’s cruise offering.”