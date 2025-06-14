Cruise Planners on Franchise Business Review’s Culture100 List

Cruise Planners was named on Franchise Business Review’s 2025 “Culture100” list. The list recognizes the top 100 franchise brands in its annual research on the Best Franchise Cultures.

Cruise Planners also received a 99 percent franchise owner satisfaction report from the Franchise Business Review for 2025.

Franchise Business Review, a research firm that conducts independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, provides the only ratings of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance.

Franchise Business Review publishes its rankings of top franchises semi-annually in its guide to current top franchises, as well as industry reports throughout the year that highlight research on the top franchises in specific sectors.

“Finding the right culture fit is an important part of any franchise investment decision, but it can be difficult to gauge,” said Michelle Rowan, president and COO of Franchise Business Review.

“Franchise Business Review gathers data on how current franchise owners rate a brand’s culture and compare it to industry benchmarks. That data gives potential buyers insights into important indicators of a positive culture, such as whether franchisees believe the franchisor cares about their success and how well (it) supports staff and franchisees work together to achieve their business objectives,” added Rowan.

“The companies on this year’s list are rated 20-50 percent higher by their franchisees than other franchise brands in the key areas that contribute to a positive culture. If you’re considering buying a franchise, we recommend you start your search there.”

“We are proud to once again be recognized by Franchise Business Review for our outstanding company culture,” said Michelle Fee, founder and CEO of Cruise Planners.

“This recognition reflects the strong connections we share with our franchise network and our ongoing dedication to nurturing a dynamic environment where franchisees are equipped to innovate, grow and thrive,” Fee added.

Cruise Planners said in a press release that it was among more than 350 franchise brands representing over 35,000 franchise owners that participated in the research.

According to the press release, franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems.

The selected brands received the highest overall ratings based on 17 areas that contribute to a strong company culture, including leadership, core values, franchisee community and engagement.