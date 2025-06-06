Cruise Planners Hosts 2025 Elite Summit at Sea

Cruise Planners hosted its second 2025 Elite Summit aboard Princess cruises sailing through Japan and Taiwan.

The exclusive invitation-only event, held from May 16 to 25, 2025, was attended by Cruise Planners travel advisors, executive leadership and preferred supplier partners.

Cruise Planners said in a statement that the summit featured presentations and exclusive networking opportunities with key supplier partners to enrich the advisor experience personally and professionally.

Cruise Planners said the summits are held annually to recognize the accomplishments, dedication and leadership of the network’s highest-performing travel advisors.

The voyage, which celebrated the achievements of Cruise Planners’ top performers, concluded in Tokyo.

“Our advisors are the heart of our network, and honoring them with a one-of-a-kind travel experience is just one way we show our appreciation,” said Michelle Fee, CEO of Cruise Planners.

“The warmth of Japan and Taiwan’s people and the beauty of each destination made this summit especially meaningful for all who attended,” Fee added.