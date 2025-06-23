Cruise Industry Mourns Loss of Captain Geir-Arne Thue-Nilsen

The cruise industry is mourning the loss of Seabourn’s former Captain Geir-Arne Thue-Nilsen.

His wife, Juvy Thue-Nilsen, announced the news via social media on June 22, 2025.

“With deep sorrow, I share that Geir Arne has passed away peacefully. He is remembered for his kind and gentle heart, his deep love for the sea and animals, and his passion for racing,” Juvy said in the post.

“He had a warm sense of humor, and as a captain, he was both knowledgeable and deeply committed — always looking after his crew with their wellbeing in mind.”

A friend of the Captain, Eric Goldring, responded to the news in a post that said: “My dear, dear friend and former Seabourn Captain Geir Arne Thue-Nilsen passed away yesterday.”

“He was a captain’s captain, a beloved mentor for those wanting a seaman’s life, a teacher, the kindest of human beings, and a renaissance man without knowing it. He taught me how it should be on a ship, not by lecture, but by example. We sailed from Turkey to the British Isles to Antarctica and more. I hope I continue to do him proud.”