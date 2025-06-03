Copenhagen Gears Up to Become Valuable Cruise Partner

The Copenhagen Malmö Port (CMP) said in a press release that Luis de Carvalho, CMP’s cruise commercial director, was named the “Most Valuable Partner” by Cruise Denmark – Copenhagen and beyond.

Cruise Denmark is a network of over 60 partners from the cruise tourism value chain, and its partners represent ports, destinations, airports, attractions, hotels and other providers in Denmark.

In addition, the port announced that in 2024, Denmark welcomed 498 cruise calls, which are expected to increase by 6.5 percent in 2025 for calls and by 5 percent for guests.

According to the press release, Copenhagen is increasingly recognized as a year-round cruise destination, with 70 calls received between October 2024 and April 2025, bringing 175,000 passengers during the lower season.

The city has also seen a 164 percent increase in cruise ships staying overnight since 2019, with 34 overnights expected in 2025 and a record 42 overnights in 2026.

The port added that it works with Cruise Denmark – Copenhagen and beyond, Copenhagen Airport and nearly 50 local stakeholders (including hotels, tour operators, transport providers and cultural institutions) to ensure Copenhagen’s success as a cruise destination.

In April 2025, the Port and Cruise Denmark – Copenhagen and Beyond hosted the Cruise Europe Conference 2025, which drew 220 attendees and featured 25 executives from cruise lines. It was the largest cruise conference in Europe.

The press release added that in 2025, a shore power facility will become operational at Ocean Quay and Langelinie, reducing port emissions by up to 95 percent. Full capacity, five connection points and 48 MWA capacity are expected by 2028.

The port added that it also aims to achieve net-zero CO₂ emissions in its operations by the end of 2025 and is exploring alternative fuels and green infrastructure.

It additionally continues to invest in infrastructure, and plans include the:

Expansion of cruise terminals, new screens and reconfigured passenger flows

Metro extension to Ocean Quay by 2030

New border control system

Renovated Langelinie Pier, and

Shore power connections at all major berths.

Picture from left to right: Klaus Bondam, managing director of Cruise Denmark Copenhagen and Beyond; Luis de Carvalho, commercial cruise director at Copenhagen Malmo Port; Karim Nielsen, chairman of Cruise Denmark Copenhagen and Beyond