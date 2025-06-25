Twitter Facebook Linkedin
cin header 2025

CEO Transition For SunStone Maritime Group

SunStone Leadership

SunStone Maritime Group has taken the next step in its previously announced leadership transition.

After 35 years as Chief Executive Officer, founder Niels-Erik Lund is retiring as CEO on June 30t 2025.

Niels-Erik will remain involved in the group as a member of the Board of Directors, the company said.

As of July 1, Carsten Lund will assume the role of CEO of the Group. He previously served as SunStone’s Chief Commercial Officer, where he was responsible for the Company’s client relations and commercial development.

This scheduled transition is the latest step in SunStone’s succession plan to transfer the responsibility of leading the family-owned group to Carsten and his brother Christian Lund, who continues as Chief Operating Officer.

