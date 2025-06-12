Celestyal Reveals First Look on Discovery’s New Cabins

Celestyal has released the first official images of its enhanced cabin offering onboard the Celestyal Discovery.

The new staterooms were added to the vessel during an extensive winter refit that took place in Greece earlier this year.

According to the company, the upgrades included 47 new staterooms, featuring 30 “Junior Dream Suites” and two “Grand Horizon Suites” located above the bridge.

Developed in partnership with design agency AMK, the staterooms offer 170-square-foot private balconies and increase the ship’s premium capacity by over 50 percent.

As part of the refurbishment, the Celestyal Discovery also saw the addition of 15 interior “Cosmos Cabins,” resulting in a total capacity increase of nearly 7.5 percent.

The new staterooms incorporate design elements from the regions visited by the vessel, including the Eastern Mediterranean and the Arabian Gulf.

“This winter’s refit of the Celestyal Discovery speaks volumes about our continued investment in our guest experience. We’ve not only added more balcony staterooms but enhanced our premium cabin options to meet the growing demand for more space and comfort while preserving the small-ship charm and personal service that we’re known for,” Celestyal’s Chief Commercial Officer Lee Haslett said.

“These images showcase just how far we’ve come, and we’re incredibly proud to be taking Celestyal Discovery to the Arabian Gulf for the very first time this December,” he added.

Currently sailing in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Celestyal Discovery will make its Arabian Gulf debut on December 12, 2025.

The ship will join the Celestyal Journey for a series of three-, four-, and seven-night cruises from Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Doha, with sailings scheduled through March 2026.

Itineraries feature visits to destinations in Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and more.

According to Celestyal, the Discovery is scheduled to return to Abu Dhabi for the next three seasons.