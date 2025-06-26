Celestyal Announces 2027 Cruise Itineraries

Celestyal announced its 2027 schedule and early 2028 cruise offerings. This is the earliest the line has announced future sailings, the company said.

The year-round itineraries offer a summer Greece and Mediterranean season, as well as a winter Arabian Gulf deployment.

Nine itineraries are available across 182 departures between March 2027 and March 2028. Sailings range between three and 14 nights on the Celestyal Discovery and between seven and 14 nights on the Celestyal Journey.

Greece and the Mediterranean

Operating from April to November and sailing round trip from Athens, the Celestyal Journey will offer:

Eight departures of the seven-night “Heavenly Greece, Italy & Croatia,” calling at Kefalonia, Greece; Kotor, Montenegro; Bari, Italy; Corfu, Greece; and Katakolo, Greece; with an overnight in Dubrovnik, Croatia

24 departures of the seven-night “Idyllic Greece,” calling at Kusadasi (Ephesus), Turkey; Rhodes, Crete, Santorini, Mykonos and Milos, Greece; and

14 departures of the 14-night “Mediterranean Icons’ cruise combining the two seven-night “Heavenly Greece, Italy & Croatia” and “Idyllic Greece” cruises.

Operating from March to November and sailing round trip from Athens, the Celestyal Discovery will offer:

36 departures of the three-night “Iconic Greek Islands” calling at Mykonos, Greece; Kusadasi (Ephesus), Turkey; Patmos, Crete and Santorini, Greece; and

35 departures of the four-night “Iconic Greek Islands” calling at Mykonos, Greece; Kusadasi (Ephesus), Turkey; Patmos, Rhodes, Crete and Santorini, Greece.

The Arabian Gulf

Operating from November to March, the Celestyal Journey will offer 16 departures of the seven-night “Desert Days” itinerary in 2027 and eight departures in early 2028.

There will be the option to depart from either Doha, Qatar, or Dubai, UAE, and call at Dubai (overnight), UAE; Sir Bani Yas Island, UAE; Abu Dhabi, UAE; and Bahrain.

Operating from December to March, the Celestyal Discovery will offer:

13 departures of the three-night “Iconic Arabia” cruise in 2027 and five departures in early 2028, roundtrip from Abu Dhabi, UAE (Friday to Monday) with calls to Dubai, UAE and Sir Bani Yas Island, UAE, offering beach and wildlife safari experiences

13 departures of the four-night “Iconic Arabia” cruise in 2027 and six departures in early 2028, roundtrip from Abu Dhabi (Monday to Friday) with calls in Doha, Qatar; Dubai, UAE (via Ras Al Khaimah); and Khasab, Oman; and

13 departures of the combined seven-night “Iconic Arabia” in 2027 and five departures in early 2028, with options to depart from Abu Dhabi or Dubai.

Celestyal said in a press release that all fares are inclusive of meals, soft drinks, WiFi, port fees and gratuities.

Guests will also receive 25 percent extra on all credits added to their CelestyalPay tab before departure, earning up to €250 in onboard spend during the current campaign, which runs through August.