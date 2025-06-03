Celebrity: 2026 President’s Cruise Aboard Xcel

Celebrity Cruises unveiled plans for its 2026 President’s Cruise, an eight-night Mediterranean voyage aboard the new Celebrity Xcel, sailing September 13-21, 2026.

Throughout the itinerary from Athens to Barcelona, guests will explore destinations including Mykonos, Rhodes, Santorini, Ephesus and Malta, with exclusive onboard events and immersive shore excursions.

“Our annual President’s Cruise is my favorite sailing of the year as we dedicate a full itinerary to celebrating and spending time with our Captain’s Club members,” said President Laura Hodges Bethge. “The entire Celebrity team love hearing guests’ stories and experiences, and the feedback we receive while onboard is instrumental in shaping the future Celebrity Cruises’ guest experience.”

This annual event gathers Captain’s Club loyalty members with Hodges Bethge and the executive team for a unique experience combining premium travel with behind-the-scenes access.

Highlights from last year’s Norwegian Fjords cruise included a London city stay with a gala at the Museum of Natural History, a fireside chat and culinary event with Michelin-starred chef Daniel Boulud, a surprise performance by West End star Shoshana Bean and immersive excursions like kayaking and private garden visits.