Carnival Warns Guests of Onboard Conduct Guidelines

Carnival Cruise Line is ensuring that guests are aware of its “Have Fun. Be Safe” conduct guidelines soon after boarding its ships.

According to the company’s Brand Ambassador, John Heald, the company is now placing an informative letter in the cabin ahead of every sailing.

“We will be doing everything we need to make sure these requirements are followed,” he said in a social media post.

Carnival’s “Have Fun. Be Safe” guidelines include a series of rules of conduct that must be followed onboard the company’s ships.

“The ship is a shared space. In keeping with our Carnival Values, we urge you to show care and respect for others, including our team members,” the letter states.

“Our experience has taught us that everyone has a better time when a spirit of community and neighborliness is shown by all.”

The letter includes specific guidelines for six topics, including smoking, which is strictly prohibited outside of designated areas, including staterooms and suites.

“Smoking violations and any willful or negligent act of discharging or releasing any unauthorized items overboard will result in a $500 charge per violation,” the guidelines say.

Carnival also warns guests that illegal substances, including marijuana and its derivatives, are unlawful and strictly prohibited onboard.

“Do not attempt to purchase or use any illegal substances ashore, as you may be arrested and not allowed back onboard.”

The letter also includes rules for a minors’ curfew, as well as guidelines for the use of guest corridors and handheld fans.

Carnival’s guidelines also instruct guests to refrain from using speakers and radios in public areas, as well as entering any dance floor while holding beverages.

“Any guest who violates these policies or whose conduct affects the comfort, enjoyment, safety or well-being of other guests or crew will be fined, disembarked at their own expense and banned from sailing on Carnival in the future,” the company adds.