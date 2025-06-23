Carnival Partners With DXC Technology

DXC Technology and Carnival Cruise Line today announced a multi-year agreement to power the cruise line’s technology infrastructure.

This partnership will support Carnival’s guest experience across its global fleet, as well as its portside and shoreside operations.

DXC will deliver IT services designed to enhance operational efficiency, improve employee productivity and help ensure a seamless and connected experience for guests.

“At Carnival, we’re committed to delivering memorable vacations for our guests, and technology plays a vital role in ensuring they have the best onboard experience,” said Sean Kenny, senior vice president and chief information officer at Carnival.

“The DXC team demonstrates exceptional technical expertise, responsiveness and a clear commitment to delivering on our long-term vision.”

“With them as our trusted partner, we’re investing in technology that strengthens the foundation of our operations to provide a great experience for our guests across our 29 ships globally and supporting our dedicated team members both shipboard and shoreside,” added Kenny.

“This collaboration with Carnival Cruise Line represents a significant milestone for DXC as we continue to expand our footprint in the hospitality and travel sectors,” said Chris Drumgoole, president of global infrastructure services at DXC Technology.

“Our goal is clear: deliver complete operational confidence for our customers by minimizing technology disruptions. By managing their complex IT operations and providing modern solutions, we’re proud to help Carnival do what they do best, ensuring every guest enjoys their cruise vacation,” added Drumgoole.

Through the partnership, DXC will manage Carnival’s core IT infrastructure across all operational environments, including shipboard systems, shoreside offices and port facilities.

Using an employee-centric delivery model, DXC will ensure that the tools and services provided are tailored to support both Carnival’s workforce needs and a consistent guest experience.

Services will include workplace support, IT service management, infrastructure operations and security risk management.