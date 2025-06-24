Carnival: Middle East Has Limited Impact

Carnival Corporation’s CEO, Josh Weinstein, opened the company’s second quarter 2025 earnings call with comments around the Middle East.

“The escalation of the past two weeks, culminating over the last few days, has been swift,” Weinstein said.

“While we certainly hope for a quick and peaceful resolution, it has not yet had any discernible impact on our business. This is all unfolding too quickly in real-time to try to project how it could impact our future business,” he added.

“Like many others, we will actively monitor the situation over the coming days and weeks to evaluate its potential effects on our business and provide updates as needed,” Weinstein said during the call.

“In the interim, our thoughts and prayers are for the safety of all innocent civilians and for the brave men and women of the U.S. Armed forces, who work tirelessly to protect the United States of America.”

In terms of potential itinerary changes, Weinstein said: “We really only have a couple of ships at the very end of this year and for the winter, a few months into 2026, that would potentially have their itineraries impacted, and that’s because they go and base themselves out of Dubai.”

“We obviously have mitigation plans, and we’re looking at this, and we’ll make the right decision at the right time,” Weinstein added.