Carnival Executives Detail Latest Ship Sales

Carnival Corporation has sold two ships this year as the Seabourn Sojourn will head to Mitsui Ocean Cruises next year, and the Costa Fortuna will sail for Margaritaville in late 2026.

“Over time, since ships get older, we will sell them to other parties,” said David Bernstein, CFO, speaking on the company’s second quarter earnings call.

“We do not feel that those parties come back to compete against us because they are generally in different marketplaces with different brands,” he continued.

Neither Bernstein or Josh Weinstein, CEO, would comment on the sales prices of either ship, although Weinstein said it was “nicely over book vale.”

“People came to us looking for ships and gave us prices that we thought is the best long-term interest of the company,” Weinstein said.

He also explained that the Costa Fortuna leaving the fleet does not impact Costa’s core program in Europe, as the Serena will take its place in the market.