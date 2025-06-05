Carnival Cancels Some 2027 Sailings in Australia

Carnival Cruise Line cancelled a series of cruises that were set to take place onboard the Carnival Adventure in Australia in 2027.

According to an update sent to travel agents, the affected sailings were scheduled to take place between May 17 and June 14, 2027.

Carnival said that the cancellations were a result of a short-term change in itinerary plans for the Carnival Adventure, which previously sailed as P&O Australia’s Pacific Adventure.

Guests will be receiving compensation based on the duration of their cancelled voyage, the company added.

For sailings previously scheduled to depart between June 3 and June 11, 2027, Carnival is offering an AU$25 onboard credit per person, up to a maximum of AU$50 per stateroom.

Guests who were booked on the May 17, May 25, and June 14, 2027, departures will get an AU$50 onboard credit per person. The offer is limited to AU$100 per stateroom.

For guests who do not wish to rebook their cruises with Carnival, a full refund will be provided, the company stated.

Sailing from Sydney on a year-round basis, the Carnival Adventure was scheduled to offer a series of three- to nine-night cruises during the affected timeframe.

The longer itineraries were set to visit the Great Barrier Reef region, as well as the South Pacific, with stops in Vanuatu and New Caledonia.

In addition to two three-night sailings to nowhere, the short cruises were set to visit Moreton Island in Australia’s Queensland region.

Transferred from P&O Cruises Australia, the former Pacific Adventure joined Carnival Cruise Line’s fleet earlier this year.

Originally built for Princess Cruises in 2001, the 2,600-guest vessel underwent a minor refit before debuting for the brand in March.

The Adventure is part of Carnival’s resident Australian fleet, which also includes the Carnival Encounter and the Carnival Splendor. A fourth ship, the Carnival Luminosa, sails from the country seasonally.