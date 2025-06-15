Twitter Facebook Linkedin
BIO-UV Group Celebrates 25 Years

bio uv group facility in lunel, france

BIO-UV Group has marked its 25th anniversary. Founded in 2000 and now led by CEO Laurent-Emmanuel Migeon, the group said it has established itself as a pioneer in advanced water treatment solutions.

“BIO-UV Group’s 25 years stand as a testament to our dedication and know-how in water treatment,” said Migeon.

“We have evolved, innovated and expanded internationally to become a reference point across the industry. We are ready to meet tomorrow’s challenges and support our clients with sustainable and efficient water management solutions,” Migeon added.

“As we celebrate this milestone, I am deeply grateful to our dedicated employees, partners and customers who have made our success possible. Looking forward, we are determined to continue innovating, expanding and leading the way in sustainable water treatment solutions that address the world’s most pressing water challenges.”

The group said in a press release that it reported a revenue of €39.6 million in 2024, more than half of which was generated internationally. France-headquartered BIO-UV Group operates in over 70 countries and employs more than 160 people.

It added that since its inception, the company has maintained steady growth, bolstered by a successful acquisition strategy.

BIO-UV Group designs and manufactures its solutions in France and Scotland, working from facilities in Lunel, Muret and Glasgow. A €2.2 million expansion at its Lunel headquarters in 2023 enhanced production capacity and reinforced its position as an innovation hub.

The group also prioritizes corporate social responsibility, earning ISO 26000 certification in 2024. It aims to reduce its carbon footprint by 5 percent annually.

Looking to the future, BIO-UV Group is building on key strategic partnerships, including an exclusive agreement with Pinnacle Ozone Solutions to open new markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

It is also looking at a partnership with Innovasea to drive growth in North America’s aquaculture sector.

