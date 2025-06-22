Belfast Harbour Celebrates 1,500th Cruise Ship Call

Belfast Harbour announced that it celebrated its 1,500th cruise call with the arrival of the Regal Princess. The occasion was celebrated with an onboard ceremony.

The harbor said in a press release that representatives from Belfast Harbour exchanged gifts with Captain Aldo Traverso and the crew. This visit marked the ship’s 32nd call to the port since 2015 and its fifth visit in 2025 alone.

Belfast Harbour shared the celebration with followers on social media, highlighting the success of the day and extending thanks to its partners and cruise lines.

Captain Traverso said: “It’s an honor for the Regal Princess to be a part of this significant milestone at Belfast Harbour. Visiting this vibrant city has always been met with warmth and hospitality, making it a favorite stop for our guests on their British Isles voyage.”

Michael Robinson, port director at Belfast Harbour, said: “Reaching this milestone is a fantastic achievement. The cruise sector brings significant numbers of people to the city, directly supporting local tourism businesses and boosting the international profile of Northern Ireland. We’re committed to our largest-ever port investment to facilitate even more growth.”

Since hosting its first cruise call in 1996, Belfast’s cruise sector has expanded, now contributing approximately £25 million annually to the local economy.

To date, nearly 2.5 million cruise passengers have visited Northern Ireland via Belfast Harbour. In 2025, the port is set to welcome 148 cruise calls by 58 ships representing 31 different lines, including 10 first-time visitors.