Bahamas Maritime Authority Celebrates 30 Years

The Bahamas Maritime Authority (BMA) has celebrated 30 years this year since its establishment in 1995.

The company said in a press release that by 1998, the authority had become the world’s third-largest fleet, and just a year later, it secured a seat on the Council of the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

Today, the Bahamas registry is the world’s fourth-largest flag by the commercial value of fleet.

BMA Managing Director and CEO, Captain Dwain Hutchinson, said: “I would like to express my appreciation of the dedicated and competent team at the BMA and the contribution of our flag state inspectors, recognized organizations and providers.”

“Through our collaborations, we ensure that the BMA’s clients receive the highest levels of service possible. We remain grateful to the successive BMA boards of directors whose strategic oversight and sound corporate governance have played a vital role in positioning The BMA as a forward-thinking and respected maritime administration,” added Hutchinson.

“As The BMA looks to the future, we remain committed to strengthening regional representation through the expansion of our global presence. Online capabilities will be enhanced to harness the potential that exists within the new technologies,” he added.

“We are also modernizing our legal framework to keep pace with evolving market dynamics and the changing needs of our clients. Meanwhile, we will continue to actively engage as a proactive leader at regulatory level, both regionally and internationally, helping to shape the maritime industry as it heads into the uncharted waters of novel fuels.”

The authority said that in 2010, the BMA chaired its first flag state implementation subcommittee at the IMO, and it continues to champion collaboration within the industry.

The authority represented The Bahamas at the International Labour Organisation over the years, inaugurated the Bahamas Shipowners Association in 1997 and has appeared on the Paris and Tokyo MOU Whitelists, often ranking as the highest-placed non-European flag.

In 2004, the BMA was among the first digital registries to launch its online registration system, BORIS.

It is also able to provide local support on the ground in North America, Europe and Asia, creating a more secure operating environment for clients.

The BMA actively supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals through work with the IMO.

Since its inception in 2003, the BMCC has seen approximately 6,000 young Bahamians graduate from the Bahamas Maritime Cadet Corps. Today, nearly 50 percent of students are female.