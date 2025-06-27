Azamara Launches Alaska 2026 Cruisetours

New for 2026, Azamara Cruises is launching immersive Cruisetours, which are curated pre- and post-cruise land programs allowing guests to venture deeper into Alaska and Western Canada.
In June 2026, the company will also offer guests the opportunity to experience the midnight sun aboard the Azamara Pursuit as it sails into Alaska at the height of the solstice season.
The cruisetour itineraries pair Azamara’s small-ship sailings with scenic rail journeys, cultural encounters and wildlife exploration.
Alaska Cruisetours during the 2026 Summer Solstice include the following:
- June 11 | “16-Night Hubbard Glacier & Juneau and Post Banff & Canadian Rockies Tour”
- June 16 | “16 Night Juneau & Haines and Pre Banff & Canadian Rockies Tour”. Highlights include the Canadian Rockies, Banff National Park, Lake Louise and Moraine Lake
- June 11 | “13 Night Hubbard Glacier & Juneau and Post Whistler & Vancouver Tour,” and
- June 20 | 12 Night Juneau & Hubbard Glacier and Pre Whistler & Vancouver Tour. Highlights include Whistler’s ski resort, a bear-viewing Land Rover excursion and a tour of Vancouver.