Australis Celebrates 35th Anniversary

Australis Cruises is celebrating its 35th anniversary after being founded in 1990, the company announced in a press release.

Offering expedition cruises in Patagonia and Tierra del Fuego, the Chile-based company highlighted its growth over the decades.

According to the statement, the company evolved from a “map, a dream and a rather large thermos of coffee” to a “global standard-bearer for expedition travel.”

Australis currently operates a fleet of two vessels designed for exploration cruises in regions such as the Beagle Channel and some of the “most untrammeled wilderness left on the planet.”

The Stella Australis and the Ventus Australis also offer a thoughtfully composed and elegant onboard experience that includes expert-led excursions, locally inspired cuisine and Chilean beverages.

The 200-guest ships offer a traditional experience that does not include “conga lines, Wi-Fi or gyms,” the company continued, creating an atmosphere ideal for camaraderie and curiosity, Australis added.

“We’ve always believed that the ‘End of the Earth’ marked the beginnings of a great adventure,” said Felipe Castro, sales director of Australis.

“It’s not about ticking boxes or conquering peaks. It’s about moving slowly, looking closely, and understanding deeply. And preferably doing so while enjoying a premium service,” he added.

The company’s product is also said to be sustainable, with practices that focus on low-impact travel and strict environmental protocols.

Thanks to specially granted permissions, Australis is also the only cruise line allowed to disembark guests at Cape Horn.

The location is described by the company as a “famously unforgiving dot of land where the Atlantic and Pacific eye each other suspiciously.”

After concluding its 2024-25 season earlier this year, Australis is set to welcome guests back in October.

Between September 2025 and April 2026, the Stella Australis and the Ventus Australis offer a series of four- to eight-night expedition cruises departing from Ushuaia, Argentina, and Punta Arenas, Chile.