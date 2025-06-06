Aurora Unveils New Arctic and Beyond Season 2027 Sailings

Aurora Expeditions has unveiled its Arctic and Beyond 2027 season, featuring 25 voyages.

The company said that the departures range from eight to 16 days aboard the Greg Mortimer and Sylvia Earle, and the new season will offer guests small-ship adventures in Svalbard, Greenland, the Northwest Passage, Scotland, Iceland, Norway, the Faroe Islands, Costa Rica and Panama.

The company added that the 2027 expedition program features a mix of Polar and Discovery voyages, new Special Edition itineraries and dedicated solo cabins across every sailing.

“The Arctic and Beyond 2027 season showcases what Aurora does best: offering meaningful, responsible adventures in the world’s wildest places,” said Michael Heath, chief executive officer of Aurora Expeditions.

“From polar bears in the high Arctic to sea cliffs in the Scottish Isles, each voyage is designed to connect our expeditioners with nature, culture and science in unforgettable ways,” added Heath.

The 2027 season’s highlights include: