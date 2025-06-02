Atlas: ‘Buy 2 Expeditions, Get 1 Free’

Atlas Ocean Voyages has introduced a limited-time Extended Journeys promotion. Guests who book select back-to-back expeditions as a single Extended Journey by June 30, 2025, for sailings between September 2025 and September 2026, will receive a third expedition at no additional cost. Eligible itineraries include Polar, Epicurean, and Cultural Expeditions across Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, and the High Arctic, with journeys lasting 28 days or more.

“As we continue building on Atlas Ocean Voyages’ Polar, Epicurean and Cultural Expeditions, these extended itineraries reflect the immersive experiences and the versatility of our expedition fleet,” said James Rodriguez, president and CEO of Atlas Ocean Voyages. “Extended Journeys allow guests eager to experience the diversity and expansive regions Atlas Ocean Voyages sails, in one epic journey combining multiple expedition styles and with added savings.”

Extended Voyages featured in the offer include:

31-night Dublin to Lisbon | World Voyager – Sept. 20 to Oct. 21, 2025: Exploring rich cultures and cuisines through Ireland, Scotland, France and Portugal, with overnight stays in Edinburgh, Amsterdam, Rouen, Bordeaux and Lisbon. Best Available Fare From $12,798 per guest

28-night London to Longyearbyen | World Navigator – May 1 to May 29, 2026: Sailing from royal landmarks to polar frontiers, experiencing Viking history, fjords and Arctic wildlife under the midnight sun.Overnights in Edinburgh and London. Best Available Fare From $13,998 per guest

30-night Athens to Barcelona | World Traveller – Jul. 10 to Aug. 9, 2026: Exploring Mediterranean culture and cuisine, with tastings, tours and culinary adventures from Greece to Italy, France and Spain. Overnights in Amalfi and Ibiza. Best Available Fare From $12,598 per guest

30-night Monte Carlo to Dubrovnik | World Traveller – Aug. 16 to Sept. 15, 2026: Discovering the flavors and history of the Adriatic, from Sicily’s markets to the ruins of ancient Greece and Croatia’s coastal gems. Best Available Fare From $13,998 per guest

The Extended Journey offer can be combined with the Explorer’s Choice Complimentary Amenity on the two paid expeditions, giving guests added value.