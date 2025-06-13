Aqua Expedition Launches Seven-Night Voyages to South Raja Ampat

Following the launch of its North Raja Ampat itineraries, Aqua Expeditions is launching its first-ever seven-night voyages to South Raja Ampat aboard the Aqua Blu.

The Aqua Blu is the first long-range ocean explorer yacht to be permanently based in East Indonesia.

Venturing to the Misool Marine Reserve, the itinerary features dive sites like Fibiacet, the forests of Kapatcol, snorkeling through the Blue Water Mangroves, and guided excursions by expert naturalists. Other highlights include hiking, kayaking, paddleboarding, tender rides and diving.

Onboard, the Aqua Blu features 15 suites, a 1:1 crew-to-guest ratio and cuisine curated by chef Benjamin Cross, drawing inspiration from Indonesia’s spice trade route.

Setting sail for the first time from December 19–26, 2026, the yacht’s South Raja Ampat expedition begins and ends in Sorong. From there, the Aqua Blu heads to the One Thousand Temples karst island complex.

The company said in a press release that the new South Raja Ampat itinerary complements Aqua Blu’s other expeditions in the region, such as the seven-night North Raja Ampat voyage.

Departures include the following:

Seven-night South Raja Ampat

December 19-26, 2026

January 2-9, 2027

January 16-23, 2027

January 30 to February 6, 2027, and

February 27 to March 6, 2027.

14-night North and South Raja Ampat

December 12-26, 2026

December 26, 2026 to January 9, 2027, and

January 9-23, 2027.

14-night South and North Raja Ampat