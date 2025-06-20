AmaWaterways Celebrates Christening of First Ship in Colombia

AmaWaterways celebrated the official christening of AmaMagdalena, its first Colombia-based ship, on June 17, 2025.

According to a press release, the ceremony took place in the UNESCO-designated city of Mompox and marked the debut of the first luxury river ship to sail in Colombia’s Magdalena River.

The introduction of the 60-guest ship marks a milestone for the development of sustainable tourism in the region, AmaWaterways added.

“Today’s christening ceremony in Mompox marks a powerful moment not just for AmaWaterways but for the future of river cruising,” said Rudi Schreiner, co-founder and CEO of AmaWaterways.

“The AmaMagdalena represents years of collaboration, vision and trust between our team and our Colombian partners. By opening the Magdalena River to luxury river cruising, we are laying the foundation for sustainable tourism that will benefit travelers and local communities alike for generations to come,” he added.

The christening event was attended by local dignitaries including the Governor of the Bolívar Department and the Mayor of Mompox, along with national officials from the Ministries of Tourism, Transport and Defense, as well as representatives from ProColombia, Fontur and Cormagdalena.

“Their presence reflects the strong partnerships AmaWaterways has built with Colombia’s public and private sectors over the past three years to bring this pioneering project to life,” the company stated.

The celebration also drew locals who gathered along the Magdalena River’s riverbanks to witness the moment.

Serving as godmother to the AmaMagdalena was interior designer and Colombian entrepreneur Marianna Schlegel Donado, who was born in Barranquilla and played a key role in the ship’s design.

“Being named godmother of the AmaMagdalena is an incredible honor, both as a designer and as a proud Colombian,” said Schlegel.

“This ship carries the soul of our country: its colors, its craftsmanship, its warmth. Seeing it sail the Magdalena River fills me with pride, not just for what we’ve built together, but for the opportunity it creates to share the beauty of Colombia with the world,” she added.

The AmaMagdalena is said to have been designed in close collaboration with Colombian craftspeople and artisans.

Led by acclaimed architect Camilo Restrepo, the ship’s creative vision draws inspiration from the natural beauty and vibrant culture of the region, featuring pieces by Cartagena-based Ocean Projects and Casa Schlegel Donado.

According to AmaWaterways, guests onboard will enjoy an upscale experience on the vessel, which offers a sun deck pool, a fitness room, a main restaurant serving locally inspired Latin American cuisine alongside Western favorites, and an al fresco specialty dining venue.

“The christening of the AmaMagdalena is the realization of a dream we’ve nurtured for many years. Standing here today in Mompox, surrounded by our Colombian partners and the vibrant community that helped bring this ship to life, is deeply meaningful,” said Kristin Karst, co-founder and chief brand ambassador of AmaWaterways.

“This ceremony is more than a celebration of a new ship — it’s a bold step forward in river cruising and a celebration of cultural discovery and the incredible journeys that lie ahead on this beautiful river.”

Sailing between Cartagena and Barranquilla, the new ship will offer two seven-night itineraries: Magic of Colombia and Wonders of Colombia.

Excursions include a private celebration of the Barranquilla Carnival, an exclusive jazz performance in Mompox, birdwatching expeditions and a visit to Palenque, the first free town in the Americas.

Optional pre- and post-cruise land packages are also available in Medellín, Cartagena, and Panama City.

“At ProColombia, we took a proactive role in making this milestone a reality, supporting a project that strengthens high-end tourism in our country. The AmaMagdalena embodies what Colombia stands for: a vibrant, authentic destination filled with natural and cultural beauty,” said Carmen Caballero, president of ProColombia.