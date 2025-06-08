Almaco Delivers Provision Stores for Utopia of the Seas

The Almaco Group has announced it supplied and installed provision stores and refrigeration machinery onboard Royal Caribbean’s Utopia of the Seas.

The project, completed in 2024 at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique, consisted of approximately 3,000 m² of provision stores, including cold rooms, freezer rooms and refrigerated stores.

The group said in a press release that provision stores and refrigeration machinery are areas inspected by the United States Public Health; therefore, delivering provision stores with the expected quality level was a key focus.

The spaces were required for the first sea trial to accommodate food storage for crew and technicians.

The strong cooperation between Almaco, Chantiers de l’Atlantique and Royal Caribbean was essential in achieving the results, according to the group.

Vincent Querard, head of projects management, said: “The fantastic end result of this project reflects the dedication and cooperation of all parties involved. Completing all provision store areas before the sea trial was a significant achievement.”

Samuel Teyssier, project manager, added: “The successful delivery of the refrigeration machinery was a result of thorough planning and collaboration. We are proud of the outcome and the quality of our work. A thank you to everyone involved in making this a successful project.”

In addition to the provision stores, the group was responsible for the engineering, procurement, installation and commissioning of the refrigeration machinery.

The scope included cooling units, air coolers, piping, control system and SCADA, ensuring the optimal operation of the refrigeration plant.

The group extended its best wishes to the ship and its guests, adding that it looks forward to continuing its collaboration with Royal Caribbean and Chantiers de l’Atlantique.