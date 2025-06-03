AIDAnova First to Connect to Copenhagen Shore Power

The new shore power facility at the Cruise Terminal Oceankaj in Copenhagen was inaugurated by King Frederik X of Denmark in the presence of EU Commissioner for Energy and Housing Dan Jørgensen, as well as Danish Transport Minister Thomas Danielsen.

During the event on June 2, the AIDAnova was the first cruise ship to be supplied with energy from shore during its stay.

“The inauguration of the shore power facility in Copenhagen is an important step towards further implementing the maritime energy transition in Northern Europe,” said Felix Eichhorn, president of AIDA, at the ceremonial opening.

“The inauguration of the shore power facility for cruise ships in Copenhagen is a proud moment for the Port of Copenhagen-Malmö and an important milestone in the sector’s transition to environmentally friendly technologies,” said Barbara Scheel Agersnap, CEO of Copenhagen Malmö Port.

“We are pleased to put this facility into operation and supply shipping companies like AIDA Cruises with clean energy while they are docked. This initiative is fully in line with our overall sustainability strategy, which also includes operating the terminal without fossil fuels and the goal of achieving net-zero CO2 emissions by 2025,” added Agersnap.

AIDA said in a press release that it was involved as a piloting partner in the technical preparations in Copenhagen and provided a ship for the necessary tests with the AIDAnova.

With the new facility in Copenhagen, the number of ports where AIDA ships can use shore power rises to 14 in seven European countries.

In 2024, AIDA Cruises utilized shore power at 360 port calls, which is a fivefold increase compared to the previous year. In 2025, over 500 calls with shore power are planned.

The company added that it is investing in various alternative energy sources such as batteries, biofuels and the prospective use of synthetic fuels.

As part of Carnival Corporation, AIDA aims for net-zero emissions in ship operations by 2050.