AIDA Cruises Sponsors Kiel Week 2025

AIDA Cruises announced that it is again an event sponsor of the Kiel Week for 2025. The Kiel Week motto for this year is “A Home for Everyone.”

AIDA said that a particular highlight of the event will be the AIDA closing show, “Home Under the Stars,” on June 29.

The company added in a press release that visitors will have the chance to win exclusive front-row seats on the AIDA rooftop terrace for the closing show via @kieler_woche, featuring the best view and cooldrinks.

Directly at the Kiel waterfront, near the Reventlou Bridge (opposite Moby), the AIDA holiday world will be open daily from June 21 to 29, 2025, (with an added soft opening on June 20 from 2:00 p.m.) from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Guests can also expect a life-size show cabin of the AIDAcosma with a consultation area, exclusive site events, competitions and hands-on activities like the AIDA lucky wheel. There will also be an interactive AIDA scavenger hunt.

According to AIDA, sustainability also plays a central role. Together with partner Bracenet, guests will be provided the opportunity to create unique bracelets from recycled fishing nets on-site and then personalize them with individual engravings.

The AIDAbella (June 20 and 22) and AIDAnova (June 21 and 28) will dock at the seaport during Kiel Week. AIDA will offer guided ship tours.

Visitors will receive insights into public areas and cabins, as well as a lunch onboard. Children up to 15 years participate for free.

Anyone who books a trip afterwards will receive a 50 euro credit onboard.

During Kiel Week, visitors can get to know the AIDAnova on June 28. All dates and booking options can be found on the company’s website.