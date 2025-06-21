AIDA Cruises Donates to the Nurse Club Foundation

AIDA Cruises has given 5,000 euros to the Nurse Club Foundation, which focuses on creating unforgettable moments for people with special needs, such as families in palliative situations.

The company said in a press release that many of the families have faced difficult times where life revolved around illness and worries.

Various projects of the foundation offer them escape routes from everyday life.

“At AIDA Cruises, we live diversity and inclusion. Promoting social initiatives is an important concern for us, especially when it comes to enabling participation for all,” said Alexander Ewig, AIDA’s SVP of marketing and sales, at the donation handover.

The long-term goal of the Nurse Club Foundation is to create a completely accessible beach section in Warnemünde so that tourists with disabilities can enjoy their vacation on the Baltic Sea.

“Rostock should show that inclusion is possible, and at the highest level,” said Julian Sturm-Schneider, one of the founders of the non-profit foundation.

With the support of AIDA, the foundation can further advance its vision and realize new projects, AIDA said.

The company added that it has adapted for many years to the requirements of people with individual and health-related impairments.

Since May 2022, an accessibility expert council established under the patronage of Kristina Vogel has advised the company to make vacations on AIDA ships even more accessible.