AIDA Cruises Appoints Jana Luth in Comms Role

AIDA Cruises has announced that Jana Luth will take on the role of press spokesperson and head of communication at AIDA Cruises in Rostock, starting July 1, to strengthen the communication department under Dirk Inger’s team.

The company said in a press release that with the move, Luth is returning professionally to her home region of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern.

Luth has spent the past eight years in the renewable energy sector at the Federal Association of Wind Energy e.V. and subsequently as press spokesperson for the State Association of Renewable Energies Schleswig-Holstein e.V. in Kiel.

Prior to that, Luth was the press spokesperson for the Norwegian shipping company Color Line, the Baltic Sea resort of Damp and tour operators Gebeco and Dr. Tigges in the TUI Group.

Luth will report directly to Dirk Inger, senior vice president of public affairs, communication and sustainability, and will lead external and internal communication.

Inger said: “With Luth, we are gaining an experienced communication specialist with extensive industry experience. Her solid expertise in tourism and sustainability fits perfectly with our course as the largest provider of ocean cruises in Germany.”

“We are convinced that she will effectively advance the communicative development of AIDA Cruises with the strong team,” added Inger.

Luth said: “The new role at AIDA Cruises is an exciting challenge for me, where I will specifically bring in my experiences from the tourism, shipping and renewable energy sectors.”

“I am especially attracted to the combination of international cruising and sustainable corporate orientation at Germany’s third-largest tour operator. Together with the team, I will actively shape communication and position AIDA authentically in the public eye,” Luth added.