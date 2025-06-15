Adora Cruises Reveals Summer-Themed Cruises for Magic City

Adora Cruises today revealed a series of summer-themed cruises that are set to take place onboard the Adora Magic City this year.

According to a press release, the special sailings were announced at the opening ceremony of the 2025 Shanghai International Cruise Festival.

The lineup is highlighted by an eight-night cruise to Japan and South Korea that is scheduled to depart in late July.

Sailing roundtrip from Shanghai, the itinerary will include visits to Jeju, Maizuru, Niigata and Hakodate, marking Adora Magic City’s debut in Hokkaido.

Other itineraries set to be offered include a series of five- and four-night cruises that sail from Shanghai to ports in South Korea and Japan, including Jeju, Sasebo and Fukuoka.

As part of its summer sailing, the ship will also offer themed activities co-created by Adora Cruises and the Shanghai Film Group.

According to the company, the experience is based on the “Nezha Conquers the Sea” animated movie and offers an immersive journey in its universe.

The themed activities will be offered from June 28 to the end of August, the company said, and will also revisit other classic animations, including “The Monkey King,” “Calabash Brothers,” and more.

“Adora Cruises is always committed to creating a cruise experience that understands Chinese people better, continuously innovating and designing cruise routes and product experiences favored by the Chinese,” the company stated.

“This time, we are launching unique long cruise routes and summer-themed activities centered around ‘Nezha Conquers the Sea,’ aiming to provide families with richer and more diverse summer vacation choices.”

Specific themed activities include animation screenings at the ship’s theater, as well as interactive performances and a parade, along with a dubbing workshop created in partnership with SMG Urban Channel and Little Stars Group.

In related news, Adora Cruises also jointly released a new “air + cruise” package in collaboration with China Eastern Airlines and Trip.com.

As part of the product, guests will be able to purchase cruises onboard the Adora Magic City along with discounted round-trip airline tickets from Shanghai. The “air + cruise package” is available between June and December 2025 on Trip.com’s website.