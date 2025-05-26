WMS Shares 5 Tips to Ensure Connectivity Onboard

WMS has launched its “Pack Your Connectivity” summer vacation campaign to reinforce the importance of planning two weeks ahead to ensure a seamless onboard experience.
“Connectivity has evolved since last summer, from the addition of 5G coverage on some ships to the launch of cruise day passes with AT&T and Verizon,” said Pramod Arora, president and CEO of WMS.
To ensure a successful, connected summer voyage, guests can do the following:
- Plan their cruise connectivity two weeks before embarkation.
- Determine the type of data user they will be: Cellular connectivity is ideal for moderate data usage, and ship Wi-Fi is best for heavy data usage. Some cruise passengers will want both if they plan to have multiple devices and family members onboard.
- Keep their Airplane Mode off to use cellular service.
- Temporarily toggle Wi-Fi off when using cellular so that connectivity can be enabled.
- Turn on International Roaming before setting sail.
“Cruisers have more predictability and can relax knowing they have pre-planned their best connectivity option: We partner with over 25 cruise lines on 200 ships, with 400 cellular roaming partners globally, to ensure the most seamless, accessible and affordable connectivity,” added Arora.