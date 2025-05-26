WMS Shares 5 Tips to Ensure Connectivity Onboard

WMS has launched its “Pack Your Connectivity” summer vacation campaign to reinforce the importance of planning two weeks ahead to ensure a seamless onboard experience.

“Connectivity has evolved since last summer, from the addition of 5G coverage on some ships to the launch of cruise day passes with AT&T and Verizon,” said Pramod Arora, president and CEO of WMS.

To ensure a successful, connected summer voyage, guests can do the following:

Plan their cruise connectivity two weeks before embarkation. Determine the type of data user they will be: Cellular connectivity is ideal for moderate data usage, and ship Wi-Fi is best for heavy data usage. Some cruise passengers will want both if they plan to have multiple devices and family members onboard. Keep their Airplane Mode off to use cellular service. Temporarily toggle Wi-Fi off when using cellular so that connectivity can be enabled. Turn on International Roaming before setting sail.

“Cruisers have more predictability and can relax knowing they have pre-planned their best connectivity option: We partner with over 25 cruise lines on 200 ships, with 400 cellular roaming partners globally, to ensure the most seamless, accessible and affordable connectivity,” added Arora.