Windstar Offers Complimentary Airfare for Select Cruise Packages

Windstar Cruises is offering complimentary economy airfare from Los Angeles to Tahiti on select 2025/26 air and hotel cruise packages.

“Windstar has been sailing French Polynesia for 37 years; it’s truly our second home,” said Dianna Rom, vice president of sales at Windstar Cruises.

“Our deep-rooted expertise means your clients will experience the very best of the islands from the moment they step aboard. With this special offer including airfare, it’s never been easier for travel advisors to book their clients on an effortless escape to paradise, complete with swim-off-the-yacht moments from the marina,” added Rom.

Beginning May 28, 2025, travelers booking one of three signature Tahiti cruise experiences through the air and hotel offer can take advantage of roundtrip air from Los Angeles to Papeete with Air Tahiti Nui.

Up to $1,500 is available through July 31, 2025, and applies to select departures from July 2025 through March 24, 2026, with the booking code: AIR.

The company said in a press release that each itinerary includes airfare, deluxe hotel stays and transfers.

The complimentary airfare is available on the following three diverse Tahiti itineraries (new bookings only) offered as air and hotel packages exclusively from LAX:

Dreams of Tahiti

A 10-day sailing through the Society Islands, this itinerary includes destinations like Bora Bora, Moorea and Raiatea. Highlights include snorkeling, kayaking and Windstar’s private motu beach party.

Tahiti and the Tuamotu Islands

The 13- or 14-day journey pairs the Society Islands with the Tuamotus. Highlights include drift snorkeling in Rangiroa, black pearl farms in Fakarava and overnight stays under the stars.

Tahitian Treasures and Magnificent Marquesas

The 17-day voyage explores Marquesas, featuring volcanic cliffs, tiki statues and Gauguin’s landscapes.

Windstar added that it also has last-minute sailings and Pick Your Perk voyages through June, with $50 deposits on select 2025 cruises departing more than 90 days after booking.