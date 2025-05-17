VIVA Cruises Begins Countdown to Ship Launch

Viva Cruises has begun the one-year countdown to the launch of its new luxury sub-brand, Viva Boutique, with inaugural sailings set for May 2026.

The line’s first ship, Viva Beyond, will set sail in May 2026, introducing an upscale, small-ship experience focused on immersive European river itineraries.

Homeported in Paris, the Viva Beyond will offer three exclusive Seine River cruises, each highlighting France’s art, culture and heritage.

Andrea Kruse, CEO of VIVA Cruises, shared: “Viva Boutique represents a bold evolution of our brand, offering travelers a more personalized, artfully designed way to explore Europe by river. VIVA BEYOND, with its generous suites and hand-picked cultural moments, promises an unforgettable journey for our guests.”

The ship features an innovative layout, with nearly 50 percent of its accommodations configured as suites, including 10 spacious Master Suites with panoramic views.

One highlight of the program is the itinerary In the Footsteps of Impressionism, which features a private shore excursion to Auvers-sur-Oise, an artists’ village near Paris that once inspired Van Gogh, Cézanne, and other masters. Guests will take a guided walk through the landscapes captured in their iconic works, while gaining insight into Van Gogh’s final days in the village.